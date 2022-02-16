Whitnee Dirk and Konnyr Marek, of Riggins, Idaho, are the parents of a baby son.

Statler Jack Marek was born on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, at St. Mary’s Health, in Cottonwood, Idaho. He weighed seven pounds and five ounces and was 20 inches long.

Grandparents are Todd and Tami Dirk, of Bonanza, Ore.; Shauyna and Micah House, of Grangeville, Idaho; and Tracy Marek, and the late Tom Marek, of Grangeville.

Great-grandparents are Jack Jacobs, of Bly, Ore.; Gary and Ruth Paul, of Grangeville; Debbie Weitzel, of Grangeville; and Peg Marek, of White Bird, Idaho.

