Matthew and Jenna Murdock, of Grangeville, Idaho, are the parents of a baby daughter.

Susannah Joy Murdock was born on Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022, at Syringa Hospital, in Grangeville. She weighed nine pounds and seven ounce and was 22 inches long.

She joins brothers, Zachary, 12, Brenden, 8, Johnathan, 3, and Jeremiah, 1, and sisters, Emma, 10, Gwendolyn, 6, and Vivien, 4.

Grandparents are Stephen and Kathleen Murdock, of Spokane Valley, Wash.; and Joyce and the late Wayne Goeckner, of Cottonwood, Idaho.

Great-grandmother is Joan Cools, of Colbert, Wash.

