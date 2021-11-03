Cassandra Chaplin and Travis Underwood are the parents of a baby daughter.
Taelynn Elizabethann Underwood was born on Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, at Syringa Hospital, in Grangeville. She weighed six pounds and 12 ounces and was 20 ½ inches long.
Grandparents are Jenny Reid, of Grangeville; Mike Underwood, of Grangeville; and Kathy Ahern, of Grangeville.
Great-grandparents are Ruth and Gary Paul, of Grangeville; and George and Kristi Chaplin, of Grangeville.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.