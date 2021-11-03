Cassandra Chaplin and Travis Underwood are the parents of a baby daughter.

Taelynn Elizabethann Underwood was born on Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, at Syringa Hospital, in Grangeville. She weighed six pounds and 12 ounces and was 20 ½ inches long.

Grandparents are Jenny Reid, of Grangeville; Mike Underwood, of Grangeville; and Kathy Ahern, of Grangeville.

Great-grandparents are Ruth and Gary Paul, of Grangeville; and George and Kristi Chaplin, of Grangeville.

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of congratulations...

You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each announcement. By sharing a positive thought you add happiness to the lives of those who are reaching a new life milestone. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

Load entries