Tanner Gerard Riener

Tanner Gerard Riener.

 Contributed photo

Clint and Vikki Riener, of Cottonwood, Idaho, are the parents of a baby son.

Tanner Gerard Riener was born on Friday, May 21, 2021, at 1:41 p.m. in Cottonwood, at a successful homebirth. Tanner weighed eight pounds and was 19 ½ inches long.

He joins three older brothers, Cooper, Andrew and Bennet.

Grandparents are Lynn and Gary Rehder; Gary Riener; and Sally and Dave Duman, all of Cottonwood.

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of congratulations...

You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each announcement. By sharing a positive thought you add happiness to the lives of those who are reaching a new life milestone. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

Load entries