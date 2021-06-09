Clint and Vikki Riener, of Cottonwood, Idaho, are the parents of a baby son.
Tanner Gerard Riener was born on Friday, May 21, 2021, at 1:41 p.m. in Cottonwood, at a successful homebirth. Tanner weighed eight pounds and was 19 ½ inches long.
He joins three older brothers, Cooper, Andrew and Bennet.
Grandparents are Lynn and Gary Rehder; Gary Riener; and Sally and Dave Duman, all of Cottonwood.
