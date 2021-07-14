Tanner Higgins and Lizz Forsmann of Winona, Idaho are the parents of a baby boy.

Tate Steven Higgins was born on Tuesday, July 6, 2021, at St. Mary’s Hospital, in Cottonwood, Idaho. He weighed eight pounds and four ounces and was 20 inches long.

Grandparents are Steve and Mary Higgins, of Winona; and Eric and Joyce Forsmann, of Grangeville, Idaho.

Great-grandparents are Doug and Charlotte Higgins, of Clarkston, Wash.; Marilyn Forsmann, of Grangeville; and Edna Webber, of Lewiston, Idaho.

