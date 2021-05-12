Damon and Alexys Nuttman, of Keuterville, Idaho, are the parents of a baby son.
Thomas Wesley Nuttman was born on Friday, April 30, 2021 at St. Mary’s Hospital, in Cottonwood, Idaho. He weighed seven pounds and 14 ounces and was 19.5 inches long.
Grandparents are Michelle and Jesse Maushak, of Grangeville, Idaho; Chad and Rachel Blebow, of Grangeville; Wesley and Melissa Walters, of Grangeville; and Wade Nuttman and Melody Parts, of Ferdinand, Idaho.
Great-grandparents are Yvonne Peterson, of Grangeville; Mike Jeff Adkison, of Grangeville; Helen Blebow, of Grangeville; Tom and Roselyn Nuttman, of Cottonwood; Eric Arnzen, of Greencreek, Idaho; and Lynnette Walters, of Lewiston, Idaho.
Great-great-grandma is Virginia Adkison, of Grangeville.
Thomas Wesley Nuttman was named after his great-grandfather, Thomas Leo Nuttman, and his grandfather, Wesley Allen Walters.
