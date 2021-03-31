Paul and Sarah Brouwer of Elk City, Idaho, are the parents of a baby boy.
Timothy Scott Brouwer was born on Sunday, March 21, 2021, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, in Lewiston, Idaho. He weighed five pounds and 5.2 ounces and was 19 inches long.
Grandparents are James and Bonnie Brouwer of Grangeville, Idaho; and Clifford Scott of Rocky, Okla.
Great-grandparents are Bertha Arends of Grangeville; Elizabeth Lennarts of Rocky; and Al Brouwer of Ada, Mich.
