Arnie and Katie Rupp of Lucile, Idaho, are the parents of a baby son.
Trace Walter Rupp was born Saturday, March 21, 2020, at Syringa Hospital in Grangeville, Idaho. He weighed seven pounds, seven ounces, and was 21 inches long.
He joins a brother, James, 6, and sisters, Kailey, 5, and Rayna, 2.
Grandparents are Michael and Nancy Virgin of New Meadows, Idaho, and Jim and Rachel Rupp of Lucile.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.