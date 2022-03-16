Trenton Samuel Ray Roberts

Trenton Samuel Ray Roberts.

 Contributed photo

Tristan and Treana Roberts, of White Bird, Idaho, are the parents of a baby son.

Trenton Samuel Ray Roberts was born on Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, at St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center, in Lewiston, Idaho. He weighed six pounds and 13 ounces and was 20 inches long.

Grandparents are Jeremy and Mandy Roberts, of Grangeville, Idaho; and Mick and Jenny Hanson, of White Bird.

Great-grandparents are Claudia Roberts and the late Gailen Roberts, of Grangeville; Chris and Vickie Krueger of Grangeville; the late Michael Hanson Sr., of Lewiston; Scott and Pamela Swearingen, of Syringa, Idaho; Cheryl Cullin and the late Tom Cullin, of White Bird; and Bessie Cullin, of Lewiston.

