Matthew and Kristen Olson of Craigmont, Idaho are the proud parents of a baby boy.
Waylon Lee Olson was born on Monday, April 17, 2023, at St. Joseph Hospital in Lewiston, Idaho. He weighed seven pounds and 10 ounces and was 21 inches long.
He joins sister, Amelia, 4, and bother, Lloyd, 2.
Grandparents are Richard and Barbara Olson of Spokane, Wash., Kenneth and Sue Sims of Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, and Ronald and Cheryl Norland of Elk City, Idaho.
Great-grandparents are Patricia Sims of Coeur d’Alene, and Dale and Marlene George of Elk City.
