Jaclyn and Scott Harris, of Winona, Idaho, are the parents of a baby son.
Weston Oliver Harris was born on Friday, July 30, 2021, at Syringa Hospital, in Grangeville, Idaho. He weighed seven pounds and 14 ounces and was 20 inches long.
He joins a brother, Chase, 14, and sisters, Vivian, 3, and Guinevere, 1.
Grandparents are Kim and Mark Holt, of Olympia, Wash,; and Larry Peek, of Bonny Lake, Wash.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.