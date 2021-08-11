Jaclyn and Scott Harris, of Winona, Idaho, are the parents of a baby son.

Weston Oliver Harris was born on Friday, July 30, 2021, at Syringa Hospital, in Grangeville, Idaho. He weighed seven pounds and 14 ounces and was 20 inches long.

He joins a brother, Chase, 14, and sisters, Vivian, 3, and Guinevere, 1.

Grandparents are Kim and Mark Holt, of Olympia, Wash,; and Larry Peek, of Bonny Lake, Wash.

