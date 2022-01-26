Michael and Kirsten Brown, of Grangeville, Idaho, are the parents of a baby son.

Zakary Lee Brown was born on Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, at Syringa Hospital, in Grangeville. He weighed six pounds and eight ounces and was 20 inches long.

He joins siblings, RJ, 11, Anastasia, 8, Cecilia, 7, and Nia, 14 months.

Grandparents are Maryann and Andrew Campbell, of Grangeville; and Mark and Dawn Brown, of Kooskia, Idaho.

Great-grandparents are Bernie and Sam Bruegeman, of Grangeville.

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of congratulations...

You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each announcement. By sharing a positive thought you add happiness to the lives of those who are reaching a new life milestone. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

Load entries