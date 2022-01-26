Michael and Kirsten Brown, of Grangeville, Idaho, are the parents of a baby son.
Zakary Lee Brown was born on Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, at Syringa Hospital, in Grangeville. He weighed six pounds and eight ounces and was 20 inches long.
He joins siblings, RJ, 11, Anastasia, 8, Cecilia, 7, and Nia, 14 months.
Grandparents are Maryann and Andrew Campbell, of Grangeville; and Mark and Dawn Brown, of Kooskia, Idaho.
Great-grandparents are Bernie and Sam Bruegeman, of Grangeville.
