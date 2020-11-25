Cody and Diana Graning are the parents of baby son.
Zane Cody Graning was born on Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, at St. Mary’s Clearwater Valley Hospital and Clinics. He weighed 7 pounds and 4 ounces, and was 20 inches long.
He joins older sisters Mesa, 8, and Riata, 4.
Grandparents are Judy Geis, of Keuterville, Idaho; Curtis Wadleigh, of Cottonwood, Idaho; and Bill Graning, of Craigmont, Idaho.
Great-grandparents are Mildred Geis, of Keuterville; Jan Wadleigh, of Harpster, Idaho; and Linda Graning, of Enterprise, Oregon.
