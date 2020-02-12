Zella Rose Marie Hinkson
Rebecca Hinkson of Grangeville, Idaho, is the mother of a baby daughter.
Zella Rose Marie Hinkson was born Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, at Syringa Hospital in Grangeville. She weighed six pounds, 15.6 ounces, and was 21-1/2 inches long. She joins two brothers, Athryn McConnell and Carter McConnell.
Grandmother is Marie Hinkson of Grangeville and David Hinkson.
Great-grandparents are Faye Hinkson and Roland Hinkson.
