Rose and Lee Spencer of Grangeville, Idaho are the parents of a baby daughter.
Zinnia Stanton Spencer was born on Thursday, May 26, 2022, at St. Mary’s Health in Cottonwood, Idaho. She weighed seven pounds and five ounces.
Grandparents are Craig and Jane Spencer of Grangeville; and Wade and Laura Wiltse of Grangeville.
Great-grandparents are Stan and Linda Thorsell of Grangeville.
Stanton is in honor of her grandfather and of Elizabeth Cody Stanton, founder of the women’s suffrage movement and abolitionist.
