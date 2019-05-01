SALMON, Idaho – Roberta Robie rang in her 102nd birthday Tuesday, April 23, 2019, by rising at 6:30 a.m. sharp – a habit instilled in her from the many years she spent running the Salmon River Ranch near White Bird with her husband, Peck. In addition to ranching, she taught school for many years.
April 23, the morning of her big day, her room at the Discovery Care Center was decorated with balloons, flowers and a table covered in birthday cards from her family and friends. Her son, Erin, sat and visited with her.
She was born in White Bird on April 23, 1917. She gradated from high school in Grangeville, then attended the Lewis-Clark Normal School, now known as Lewis-Clark State College. In 1939, she met her husband, and a year later they were married. They had identical twin boys: Erin of Salmon, and Ed of Palm Springs, Calif. She has six grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.
After her husband died, she continued to live independently on the ranch until the age of 97.
Erin recalls a time, about 10 years ago, when she was still on the ranch and got bitten by a rattlesnake. She was getting cucumbers from her garden and dropped one. When she reached down to grab it, a rattler bit her on the calf. She promptly went inside to get her shotgun. He remarked she might have been madder at the fact the snake was gone by the time she got her gun than at the bite itself.
On Easter Sunday, April 21, the birthday girl went fishing at Hayden Pond with family, catching five fish. She loves taking rides on her family’s side-by-side and her son described her as an excellent hunter. Other hobbies include needlework and painting. She gives her friends at the care center a run for their money when playing cards and Bingo.
When Erin asks her what she believes have been the best years of her life, she responds with an enthusiastic, “All of them!”
Robie has several grandchildren in the Grangeville area.
