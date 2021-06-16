Katie Marie and Karter Leann Chandler photo

(L-R) Katie Marie and Karter Leann Chandler.

 Contributed photo

Ronnie and Kendra Chandler of Keuterville, Idaho, are the parents of twin daughters.

Katie Marie and Karter Leann Chandler were born Friday, May 7, 2021, at 5:09 and 5:10 p.m., respectively, at Kootenai Medical Center in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho.

Katie Marie weighed four pounds, eight ounces, and was 17 inches long. Karter Leann weighed five pounds, nine ounces, and was 17 inches long.

They join brothers Gunner, 5, Trey, 4, and Blake, 1.

Katie is named after her aunt, Cassie, and her great-grandma, Anna Marie. Karter is named after her grandma, Polly, uncle, Dalton, and great-grandpa, Ben.

Grandparents are Nita Chandler and Bill Monges of Cottonwood, Idaho, and the late Arnie Chandler; Polly Mozingo of Grangeville, Idaho; and Joe and Denise Ross of Keuterville.

Great-grandparents are Donna Ross of Cottonwood; and the late Bob Ross of Cottonwood, Ben and Linda Canaday of White Bird, Idaho, Norris and Anna Marie Chandler of Nezperce, Idaho, and Joe and Joan Geis of Cottonwood.

