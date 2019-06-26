Corey and Michele Cochran of Cottonwood, Idaho, are the parents of a baby daughter.
Amy Rose Cochran was born Saturday, June 15, 2019, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Cottonwood. She weighed eight pounds and was 20 inches long. She joins a sister, Halley Marie Cochran.
Grandparents are Jesse Geis of Keuterville, Idaho; Ann Blankenship of Kalama, Wash.; and Lynette Cochran of Pomeroy, Wash.
Great-grandparents are Dolly VonBargen of Cottonwood and Mildred Geis of Keuterville.
Baby Amy Rose is named after her grandma Lynette (same middle name).
