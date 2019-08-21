Casey and Sabrina Swoboda of Stites, Idaho, are the parents of a baby daughter.
Anastasia Maxine Swoboda was born Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Cottonwood, Idaho. She weighed seven pounds, 14 ounces, and was 21 inches long. She joins a sister, Adela Camille Swoboda, 4.
Grandparents are Christy Obrien of Stites; Tim and Sherri Swoboda of Bothell, Wash.; and Michael Crocker of Pierce, Idaho.
Great-grandmother is Connie Daniels of Everett, Wash.
