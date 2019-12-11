Summer and Samuel Swart are the parents of a baby daughter. Andi Rose Swart was born Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019, Thanksgiving Day, at Syringa Hospital in Grangeville, Idaho.
She weighed seven pounds, eight ounces, and was 21 inches long. She joins a sister, Ella Swart, 4 years old.
Grandparents are Jeff and Denise Troumbley of Arizona and Barb and Joe Volk of Kooskia, Idaho.
