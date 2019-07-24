Kwinton and Adel Kosanke of Clearwater, Idaho, are the parents of a baby son.
Archer Oren Kosanke was born Saturday, July 20, 2019, at Syringa Hospital in Grangeville, Idaho. He weighed six pounds, 11 ounces, and was 20 inches long.
He joins a brother, Hunter Kosanke, 4; and a sister, Trinity Kosanke, 2.
Grandparents are Nonia Larsen of Clearwater; Kraig Kosanke of LaSal, Utah; and Ron Uhlarik of Corpus Christi, Texas.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.