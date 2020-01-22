Steven and Moneque McCoy are the parents of a baby son.
Asa Ray McCoy was born Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at Syringa Hospital in Grangeville, Idaho. He weighed seven pounds, 13 ounces and was 20-1/2 inches long. He joins two sisters: Maria, 4, and Faith, 2.
Grandparents are Alvin and Sarah McCoy, Harpster, Idaho; Marcos Mora of Moses Lake, Wash.; and Stephanie and Kendall of Kooskia, Idaho.
