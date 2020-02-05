Brentley and Tanis Uhlorn of Cottonwood, Idaho, are the parents of a baby son.
Baker James Uhlorn was born Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Cottonwood. He weighed nine pounds, 12 ounces, and was 21 inches long. He joins a brother, Tristan, 8.
Grandparents are Darrel and Mary Uhlorn of Cottonwood and James and Marsha Smith of Ferndale, Wash.
Great-grandparents are Mary Redl of Lewiston, Idaho, and Dorothy Loney of Lynden, Wash.
