Brandon and Jenni Rehder of Grangeville, Idaho, are the parents of a baby son.
Barrett George Rehder was born Thursday, July 18, 2019, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston, Idaho. He weighed eight pounds, two ounces.
Grandparents are Jon and Shelley McPherson of Clearwater, Idaho, and Kevin and Kathy Rehder of Cottonwood, Idaho.
Great-grandparents are Dale and Marlene George of Elk City, Idaho, Paul and Janice McPherson of Clarkston, Wash., and Barbara Rehder of Cottonwood.
