Birth: Blake Robert Chandler

Ronnie and Kendra Chandler of Keuterville, Idaho, are the parents of a baby son.
Blake Robert Chandler was born Sunday, July 21, 2019, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Cottonwood, Idaho. He weighed seven pounds, eight ounces, and was 20 inches long.
He joins two big brothers: Gunner, almost 4, and Trey, 2.
Grandparents are Nita Chandler and Bill Monges of Cottonwood; Polly and Jim Mozingo of Grangeville, Idaho; Joe Ross and Denise Dave of Cottonwood; and the late Arnie Chandler of Cottonwood.
Great-grandparents are Donna Ross of Cottonwood as well as: the late Bob Ross of Cottonwood, Joe and Joan Geis of Cottonwood, Norris and AnnaMarie Chandler of Nezperce, Idaho, and Ben and Linda Canaday of White Bird.
Blake is named after his uncle Justin Ross and his great-grandpa, Bob Ross.
