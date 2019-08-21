Patrick and Elizabeth Gocke of Grangeville, Idaho, are the parents of a baby daughter.
Caroline Rae Gocke was born Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, at Syringa Hospital in Grangeville. She weighed seven pounds and was 20 inches long.
Grandparents are John and Sheri Fantini of Grangeville, and Robert and Patricia Gocke of Port Orchard, Wash.
