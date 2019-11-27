Clark and Sara Tacke of Cottonwood, Idaho, are the parents of a baby son.
Carsten Earl Tacke was born Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston, Idaho. He weighed nine pounds, 1.5 ounces, and was 21.5 inches long.
He joins brothers Corbyn, 8, Cael, 4, and Cieran, 3 .
Grandparents are Cliff and Sue Tacke of Greencreek, Idaho; Mike and Nadine McDonald of Grangeville, Idaho; and Tamra Abbott of Lewiston.
Great-grandparents are Don and Irma Tacke of Cottonwood; Jim McDonald of Grangeville; Dave and Kathy Abbott of Clarkston, Wash.; Polly Nelson of Lewiston; and Mary Ellen Terry of Keizer, Ore.
Carsten’s middle name is after his late great-great grandfather, Earl McDonald.
