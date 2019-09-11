Louis and Jennifer McColloch of Grangeville, Idaho, are the parents of a baby son.
Case Wayne McColloch was born Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at Syringa Hospital in Grangeville. He weighed five pounds, six ounces, and was 18.5 inches long.
He joins brothers Colt McColloch, age 8, and Willie McColloch, age 5.
Grandparents are Scott and Carolyn McArthur of Sonora, Calif., and Mark and Sally McColloch of Woodland, Idaho.
Great-grandparents are Jim McColloch of Woodland and Jerry Nichols of Grangeville.
