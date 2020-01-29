Michael Smith and Mariah Middleton of Grangeville, Idaho, are the parents of a baby daughter.
Cecelia Rae James Smith was born Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, at Syringa Hospital in Grangeville. She weighed eight pounds, one ounce, and was 22 inches long. She joins a sister, Stella Smith, age 3.
Grandparents are Craig and Vicky Smith of Grangeville and Dave Middleton and Lori Hardy, both of Montana.
