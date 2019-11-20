Chris and Emily Schacher of Grangeville, Idaho, are the parents of a baby daughter.
Cecilia Leone Schacher was born Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, at St. Joseph Regional Hospital in Lewiston, Idaho.
She weighed eight pounds, 1.8 ounces. She joins big brothers, Benson, 4, and Jack, 2.
Grandparents are Bill and Denise Schacher of Cottonwood, Idaho, and Karen Gorney of Kimberly, Idaho.
Great-grandparents are Harold Schacher of Cottonwood, Joseph McDade of Grangeville, and Nancy Gorney of Grangeville.
Cecilia Leone is named for both her great-grandmothers.
