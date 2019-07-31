Lafe and Thia Waller of Cottonwood, Idaho, are the parents of a baby son.
Christopher Jensen Waller was born Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Cottonwood. He weighed seven pounds, two ounces, and was 19-1/2 inches long.
Grandparents are Michael and Angel Van Houten of Cottonwood and Don and Dana Jensen of Newcastle, Wyo.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.