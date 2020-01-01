Shawn Leonard and Abbie Wells of Cottonwood, Idaho, are the parents of a baby son.
Corbin Michael Leonard was born Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Cottonwood. He weighed six pounds, 10 ounces, and was 19.5 inches long.
Grandparents are Jaynelle Norman of Kamiah, Idaho; Misi Madden of Nezperce, Idaho; Rick Leonard of Lewiston, Idaho, and Jeremy Wells of Stites, Idaho.
Great-grandparents are Jim Madden of Cottonwood and Sharon Owens of Kamiah.
