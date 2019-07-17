Kevin “KJ” Carpenter and Payton Branstetter of Riggins, Idaho, are the parents of a baby daughter.
Delilah Kimberly Carpenter was born Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at St. Mary’s Hospital and Clinics in Cottonwood, Idaho. She weighed seven pounds, 15 ounces and was 21-1/2 inches long.
Grandparents are Troy and Lynnette Branstetter of Riggins and Kevin and the late Kimberly Carpenter of Nezperce, Idaho.
Great-grandparents are Marc and Rhonda Damon of Riggins; Jim and Gaye Branstetter of New Meadows, Idaho; Ken and Kathy Carpenter of Grangeville, Idaho; and Ron and Betty Tollman of Middleton, Idaho.
