Jake and Pamela Turnbull of Cottonwood, Idaho, are the parents of a baby son.
Dustin Ray Turnbull was born Wednesday, June 26, 2019, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Cottonwood. He weighed seven pounds, 15 ounces, and was 20 inches long.
He joins big sister, Claire, 18 months old.
Grandparents are Ron and Rita Holman of Grangeville, Idaho, and Ray and Vickie Turnbull of Cambridge, Idaho.
Great-grandparents are Aggie Haener of Grangeville and Helen Ford and Carol Turnbull, both of Cambridge.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.