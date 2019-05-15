Brandon Akkerman and Katelyn Fogleman of Grangeville, Idaho, are the parents of a baby daughter.
Ember Rose Akkerman was born at St. Mary’s Hospital in Cottonwood, Idaho, Thursday, May 2, 2019. She weighed seven pounds, four ounces, and was 20 inches long. She joins a sister, 2-1/2-year-old Everly Jae Akkerman.
Grandparents are Steve and Misti Fogleman and Jaylene Hazelbaker of Grangeville.
Great-grandparents are Bill and Carol Fogleman, Myrna Crane and Jackie Phillips, all of Grangeville.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.