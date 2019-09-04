Jabon Smith and Sierra Craig of Winchester, Idaho, are the parents of a baby daughter.
Eve Alice Smith was born Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Cottonwood, Idaho. She weighed eight pounds, 15 ounces and was 20 inches long.
Grandparents are Chad and Lynn Craig and Weston and Desiree Smith of Winchester.
Great-grandparents are Gary and Debbie Chaplin of Juliaetta, Idaho; Tom and Helen Smith of Bloomington, Idaho; and Reid and Viv Smith of Kooskia, Idaho.
