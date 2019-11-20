Mark and Sarah Christensen of Riggins, Idaho, are the parents of a baby son.
Isaiah Michael Christensen was born Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Cottonwood, Idaho. He weighed seven pounds, five ounces and is 18.5 inches long. He joins a sister, Jean Louise, age 2-1/2.
Grandparents are Crystal Peck of Fenn, Idaho, and Carl and Dorene Christensen of Caldwell, Idaho.
