Sam and Ashley Hagen of Grangeville, Idaho, are the parents of a baby daughter.
Isla Anne Hagen was born Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, at Syringa Hospital in Grangeville. She weighed six pounds, seven ounces, and was 21 inches long. She joins a brother, Jack Hagen, 3-1/2 years old.
Grandparents are Mike and Anne Hagen of White Bird, Idaho; and Ronnie and Judy DeRamus of Grangeville.
Great-grandmother is Virginia Grunke of Lewiston, Idaho.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.