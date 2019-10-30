Michael and Katie Matthews of Grangeville, Idaho, are the parents of a baby daughter.
Joanna Bennett Matthews was born Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, at Syringa Hospital in Grangeville. She weighed seven pounds, six ounces, and was 21 inches long.
She joins sisters Maggie, 7, and Millie, 2, and brother Sam, 5.
Grandparents are Joe and Karen Price, Canby, Ore., and Tom and Larena Matthews of Brigham City, Utah.
