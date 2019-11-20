Justin Pappani and Erin Grinde of Harpster, Idaho, are the parents of a baby daughter.
Juliana Rae Pappani was born Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, at Syringa Hospital in Grangeville, Idaho. She weighed seven pounds, six ounces, and was 20 inches long. She joins a sister, Mary Joy, age 2.
Grandparents are Mary Ann Pappani of Jerome, Idaho, and Pete and Cynthia Grinde of New Meadows, Idaho.
