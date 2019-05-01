Dean and Sarah Klement of White Bird, Idaho, welcomed their daughter, Kaycee John Klement, on Monday, April 8, 2019.
Kaycee was born at St. Joseph Hospital in Lewiston, Idaho. She weighed seven pounds, five ounces, and was 20 inches long. Kaycee is the youngest of the three Klement daughters, Lily, 17, and Mikaela, 10.
Grandparents are Janet and the late John Klement, Jennifer and Lance Holcomb, and the late David Yama.
Great-grandparents are Richard and Colima Spangle and the late Alfred and Margaret Yama, John and Clara Frei and Alvin and Rosalee Fascholtz Klement.
