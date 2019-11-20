Kaci Yoakum and Christopher Kiehn of Grangeville, Idaho, are the parents of a baby son.
Koleson Lane Kiehn was born Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, at Syringa Hospital in Grangeville. He weighed seven pounds, two ounces, and was 19 inches long.
Grandparents are Shauyna and Micah House, Lee and Denise McKinney, Brian and Andrea Yoakum, all of Idaho, and Mike and Traci Kiehn of Washington.
