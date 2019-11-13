Mathew and Francesca Forsmann of Cottonwood, Idaho, are the parents of a baby son.
Kreed Richard Forsmann was born Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Cottonwood. He weighed eight pounds, three ounces, and was 20.25 inches long.
Kreed joins two brothers, Kohen Forsmann and Kruz Forsmann.
Grandparents are Wayne and Dar Forsmann and Rick and Veronica Johnson, all of Cottonwood.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.