Chase and Charlene Nuxoll of Cottonwood, Idaho, are the parents of a baby daughter.
Lyla Irene Nuxoll was born Saturday, June 1, 2019, at Syringa Hospital in Grangeville, Idaho. She weighed seven pounds, nine ounces and was 20/1/2 inches long.
Grandparents are Mike and Denise Nuxoll of Cottonwood; the late Susan Walchli of Hermiston, Ore.; and LaMoyne Hunter of Harpster, Idaho.
Great-grandmother is Irene Walchli of Hermiston.
