Carter and Jennifer Hazelbaker of Grangeville, Idaho, are the parents of a baby daughter.
Macy-Ann Joy Hazelbaker was born Monday, Aug. 5, 2019, at Syringa Hospital in Grangeville. She joins a sister, Malia, 8.
Grandparents are Rick and Lisa Hazelbaker of Grangeville and Larry and Susan Moore of Boise, Idaho.
Great-grandparents are Jay and Joyce Rosenthal of Boise, and Jack and Donna Hazelbaker of Grangeville.
