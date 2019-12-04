Mariah Evans and Cameron Moore of Craigmont, Idaho, are the parents of a baby daughter.
Madilynne Ann Jean Moore was born Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Cottonwood. She weighed six pounds, nine ounces, and was 19-1/2 inches long. She joins sisters Morgan Evans, 6, and MaKenna Moore, 17 months.
Grandparents are Mike and Ronda Moore of Craigmont and Myra Evans of Cottonwood.
