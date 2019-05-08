Matt and Sarah Warren are the parents a baby daughter.
Maria Ernestina Warren Martinez was born Friday, May 3, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Cottonwood, Idaho. She weighed seven pounds, eight ounces, and was 18 inches long.
She joins sisters Teliana, 18; Raylie, 12; Audrey, 9; and Elizabeth, 4; and brothers Matthew, 13; Isaiah, 8; Joshua, 6; and John Patrick, 1 year and 20 months.
Grandparents are Lorrie and Arthur Martinez of Malad, Idaho; Karen and Bill Taylor of Eden, Utah; and Christine Whittier of Pocatello, Idaho.
Great-grandmother is Maria Ernestina Martinez of Ogden, Utah, whom the baby is named for.
