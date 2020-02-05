Hunter McWilliams and Tiffany Stinson of Cottonwood, Idaho, are the parents of a baby son.
Marshall Allen Thomas McWilliams was born Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Cottonwood. He weighed sevens pounds, 12 ounces, and was 18 inches long. He joins a sister, Hailey Trombetta, 2-1/2.
Grandparents are Pat and Rita McWilliams of Ferdinand, Idaho, and Craig and Tracy Hood of Cottonwood.
Great-grandparents are John and Christine Remacle of Cottonwood; Scott and Deborah Keifer of Craigmont, Idaho; and Buddy Hood of Cottonwood.
Marshall’s middle names are after his Papa Craig and his dad, Hunter.
