David and Chelsea Morton of Grangeville, Idaho, are the parents of a baby daughter.
McKenzie Nicole Morton was born Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, at Syringa Hospital in Grangeville. She weighed six pounds, one ounce, and was 19-3/4-inches long.
Grandparents are Guy and Carolynn Park of Grangeville, and David and Lina Morton of Vale, Ore.
