Jamie Laidlaw and Megan FitzMaurice of McCall, Idaho, are the parents of a baby daughter.
Olive Kennally Laidlaw was born Saturday, June 8, 2019, at Boise. She weighed seven pounds, 14 ounces.
Grandparents are Gusti and Andy Laidlaw of McCall and Chris and Greg FitzMaurice of Grangeville, Idaho.
